Armed Finley Meth Suspect Arrested After Hallucinations, Threats
Thursday, Benton County Deputies received a call from a family in Finley, fearing for their safety.
Male suspect using meth
The specific location was not given, but when Deputies arrived in Finley, they were told by the family the male suspect had been using meth.
Get our free mobile app
He then began to suffer hallucinations and began to make threats against his family. After calling 911, and Deputies arrived, the man was taken into custody. Officers found a pistol on him, but apparently, he did not fire the weapon.
Officers found the firearm and a variety of drug paraphernalia at the scene. The man was arrested on multiple charges and is now in the Benton County Jail. One of the charges was illegal possession of a firearm.
No one was hurt during the altercation.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)