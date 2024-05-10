Armed Finley Meth Suspect Arrested After Hallucinations, Threats

Thursday, Benton County Deputies received a call from a family in Finley, fearing for their safety.

Male suspect using meth

The specific location was not given, but when Deputies arrived in Finley, they were told by the family the male suspect had been using meth.

Get our free mobile app

He then began to suffer hallucinations and began to make threats against his family. After calling 911, and Deputies arrived, the man was taken into custody. Officers found a pistol on him, but apparently, he did not fire the weapon.

Firearm taken from suspect (BCSO) Firearm taken from suspect (BCSO) loading...

Officers found the firearm and a variety of drug paraphernalia at the scene. The man was arrested on multiple charges and is now in the Benton County Jail. One of the charges was illegal possession of a firearm.

No one was hurt during the altercation.