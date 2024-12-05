Armed Felons Busted Stealing Used Appliances from College Place Home Depot
Like many appliance vendors, Home Depot takes in used appliances, whether they're for recycling, refurbishing or other uses. But, consumers are not allowed to help themselves to them.
2 convicted felons busted, loading used appliances into a truck in College Place
Around 9 PM Wednesday night, a College Place Police Officer contacted two men who were seen loading appliances into the back of a truck behind the Home Depot.
The Officer confirmed with the store manager the two were not supposed to be taking them, multiple units responded, and arrested 47-year-old, Jack Langer of Walla Walla and 30-year-old, Josiah Pero of Caldwell, Idaho.
Inside the truck, Police found a loaded firearm on the truck's floorboards, and because both men are convicted felons, weapons charges were added to the theft and possession of a controlled substance (drug) charges facing both men.
