Are Your Weight Loss Drugs Legit? CBP Makes Another Bust

With the exploding popularity of newer weight-loss drugs, US Customs and Border Patrol has been making a lot more seizures of illegal drugs.

The latest in a series of apprehensions made in Ohio

CBP officials say multiple shipments of illegal weight loss drugs have been detected, intercepted, and confiscated in Cincinnati, they're also suspected elsewhere.

According to US Customs:

"On October 5, officers inspected a shipment manifested as “cosmetic weight loss product”. When officers inspected the shipment, they found Mounjaro injectable pens of 2.5mg, 5mg, and 7mg. The shipment was arriving from a pharmacy in the United Kingdom and was headed to a residence in Ohio."

Another shipment was also located and inspected. Just because these were in Ohio, doesn't mean they were not meant for distribution across the country. More from CBP:

"The second shipment arrived on October 14 from Hong Kong. The shipment contained 20 vials of Semaglutide 10 mg and 150 vials of Tirzepatide 30 mg. The shipment had a total domestic value of $45,450 and was seized by CBP. This shipment was also going to a residence in Ohio."

Many of these drugs, say customs officials, are intended for online says to unspecting customers. Foreign labs do not have the same FDA testing and safety standards for products made and sold in the US.

CPB says people who may consider buying these weight loss drugs online to save money from a potentially unsafe vendor could be exposing themselves to risk.