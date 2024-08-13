Are Woke Policies Killing the Great American Motorcycle?

According to various reports, several 'woke' policies and decisions by American motorcycle giant Harley Davidson are leading to pushback, dropping stock and sales.

Sturgis Rally marked by backlash from riders

According to reports from Rightwing.org, this summer's 84th Annual massive motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota was marked by numerous comments, complaints, and even some protests against what bikers say are woke policies by Harley Davidson. They include, according to Rightwing:

"These include the implementation of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, hosting drag queen shows, and allowing biological men to use the women’s bathrooms at their facilities."

Filmmaker and social media influencer Robbie Starbuck began an online pushback against HD on July 23rd.

The effect of the policy changes at Harley Davidson, including the implementation of DEI practices, has seen many consumers now looking at or purchasing competitors' bikes, such as Indian Motorcycles. Also, attendance at another major Harley event, the Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, dropped by 25 percent over 2023.

Get our free mobile app

Sales figures are soft as well. Harley stock has dropped by 11 percent to a new three-year low, which comes on the heels of a 24 percent profit drop reported last October.

Rightwing.org says Harley Davidson has not publicly addressed the pushback, but has issued recent statements indicating they are re-examining many of their policies:

“Harley-Davidson Inc. is reviewing its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.”

In the eyes of their core base of largely conservative riders, Harley Davidson will need to take a long look at the direction they've been headed, and decide if these sweeping policy changes have sat well with their consumers.