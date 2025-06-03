Are New NCAA Rules Affecting CHL, WHL Hockey Leagues?

In early 2025, the NCAA voted on a rule change that according to various sources, will have an epic impact on hockey.

NCAA votes to allow CHL players to play college hockey

The new rule will take effect officially August 1st of this year (2025). In the past, in layman's terms, the NCAA considered CHL (WHL, OHL, and QMJL) players to be professionals, because of their stipend, or 'living' assistance money. Not anymore.

According to SportsLitigationAlert.com:

"The new rules move to permit prospects to compete, practice or tryout with a professional team, provided the prospect does not receive more than actual and necessary expenses from the professional team."

Observers say it's a direct fallout from the NCAA NIL (name Image likeness) program, which has basically allowed NCAA athletes to get paid. Aside from numerous football players getting NIL deals, Texas Tech shelled out a $1-million-dollar plus deal for the best collegiate pitcher, Na'Jiree Cannady.

Not only will it have an effect on the CHL's college scholarship program, but a number of CHL players have already committed to NCAA schools for this fall. Currently, a CHL player gets one year of college education (scholarship) for each year they play in the league. So if a player lasts four years in the CHL, they basically get college paid for.

But the NCAA offers will compete with those. And, players are already leaving. Tuesday, the Tri-City Americans announced Defensemen Austin Zemlak will be going to Arizona State beginning this fall. Zemlak has committed originally for the 2026-27 season to the Sun Devils. But Tuesday, the Am's said on their Facebook page he is leaving Tri-City.

Also, Americans' Defenseman Jackson Smith, who is projected to go in the 1st round of the NHL draft coming later this month, has committed to Penn State. However, some sources are reporting he is committed for this coming season.

67 WHL players, including a few like the Americans' Jake Sloan who was a 20-year-old, have committed to NCAA schools. However, the concern is for younger players who may forego WHL eligibility to play NCAA. Victoria has a pair of young prospects who appear to be ready to do that route.

Supporters of the rule change say it could drive a lot more Americans to seek WHL play because they will be able to retain their NCAA eligibility.

