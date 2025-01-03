Another WA Car Owner Victim of Tik-Tok Hotwire Car Theft Challenge

It was in late 2023 when law enforcement around WA state, and other regions, began to warn owners of certain Kia and Hyundai models that their vehicles were vulnerable to being hotwired. The actual spike in thefts began to show up in 2022.

The massive rash of thefts began with a controversial TikTok challenge

To this day, we've not heard if anyone has tried to hold the controversial Chinese-controlled social media platform liable for thousands of thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai cars, but the challenge has claimed another victim.

Tacoma Police have released information that a trio of young girls were spotted driving a Kia around the city, on New Year's Day, and they appeared to be way too young. TPD says the girls, ages 12,14,and 15, used a USB cable to hotwire and steal the car.

The TikTok challenge posted online in 2022 showed how, using a USB cable, multiple models of Kias and Hyundais built after 2011 and some after 2015, could be hotwired, or started, using only a USB cable.

The online video showed in detail how to do it, and immediately across the country and PNW, multiple models of these cars began to be stolen.

When the Tacoma Officer spotted the car and the girls, and attempted to stop them, they pulled over, ditched the car and ran, but were quickly captured by Officers. One of the girls, said TPD, had a USB cable with her, used to hotwire the car.