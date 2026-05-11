Most recently, the Giant Asian Murder Hornet was declared eradicated, or 'extinct' in WA state in 2024, after its introducion in 2019. Now, a precautionary alert has been issued for another invasive species.

WSDA Warns of Yellow-Legged Hornet

The yellow legged hornet, much like its larger 'cousin' the Giant Asian, is considered a very predatory and invasive species, and actively hunts, kills, and takes over environments inhabited by other species---including honeybees. And like its cousin, it originated from Asia, regions of China and Northern India.

Get our free mobile app

It's named due to the half of its legs being bright yellow, and the fourth segment of its abdomen is also yellow. It's smaller than the Asian Murder Hornet, the yellow is about 3/4 of an inch to one inch in length. They build nests with paper-like covering in tree branches or other outdoor visible areas, and will aggresively defend their nest areas if threatened.

The Hornets have Decimated Bee populations in Europe

They made it to the US from Europe where they've reduced honeybee environments and production by over 30 percent. The hornets were found in Georgia near the Port of Savannah, and have spread to South Carolina. Many of these species, including the Asian, came here on cargo ships.

Invasive species are dealt with in this way because of the damage they can do to the environment; from killing native insects as bees, damaging crops, or otherwise destabilizing the eco-system.

Where Was the One Found in WA State?

This hornet was spotted alive by a USDA grain inspector at the Port of Vancouver on April 30th. After taking extensive photographs it was disposed of, but experts confirm it's the yellow-legged variant. No others were found on the ship, or nearby, but numerous traps were set.

Officials operate on the premise of where there's one, there likely could be more. Anyone may spot one, you're urged to notify the WA State Department of Agriculture or county extension agency.