Another Fire Scorches Part of Canyon in Kennewick

Another fire raced through Kennewick, the Blackberry Canyon over the weekend, but no homes were damaged.

The fire was in the southern portion of the canyon

The area is known as Blackberry Canyon, between 19th and 27th Ave. and between Olympia and Garfield Sts. Fire crews were called out Saturday afternoon for a multi-acre blaze that sent thick black smoke into the sky.

Several nearby roads were blocked off in the area. At first, it was believed by many that Canyon View Elementary might be threatened but fire crews kept the blaze away from buildings.

Kennewick and other crews were able to extinguish the bulk of the blaze and continued to monitor the area.

No word as to what triggered the fire, the investigation continues.