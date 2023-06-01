Another Democrat Jumps in WA State Governor’s Race

Another legislator has joined the race to WA State's Governor's office, Democratic Senator Mark Mullet.

Mullet is known for having some clashes with Inslee

Mullet, who represents the 5th legislative district which includes parts of Issaquah, Maple Valley, and Renton, made his announcement Thursday, which included a post on Twitter.

In 2020, Mullet clashed with Gov. Inslee about a special legislative session, and occasionally on other issues, and made headlines when Inslee publicly endorsed his opponent in the fall of 2020.

Mullet released a statement Thursday that read in part:

“There is no candidate for governor at this point focused on the biggest challenges facing our state including affordable housing, reducing homelessness, creating jobs, and making neighborhoods safe."

While some State Democratic Senators are well-known for their far-left progressive stance on drugs, crime, and social issues, Mullet is considered to be more centrist than they are.

Earlier in May, Mullet was a guest on the Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH radio in Seattle and made a statement that raised some eyebrows:

“I think people are really frustrated with where things are at, and we can do a lot better. I think anybody who’s happy and complacent with where things are right now is divorced from reality.”

Mullet joins current WA AG Bob Ferguson and Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz as Democratic candidates, while on the GOP Side, Richland School Board member Simi Bird and Yakima Physician Raul Garcia have formally declared.