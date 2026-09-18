September 3rd, we reported an arrest was made in connection with the fatal Chelan Hills Fire that burned numerous buildings, scorched at least 10,000 acres and killed an elderly man.

18-Year-Old Michael Yakimov was located in Kent, WA and arrested on multiple arson and manslaughter as well as assault charges. Now, another suspect is in custody. (arrest image courtesy of the DCSO and US Marshals).

19-Year-Old Located in University Place, Arrested

Mark R. Okhrimchik was located September 17th. in the area west and just south of Tacoma, and arrested by US Marshals without incident.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, both Yakimov and Okhrimchik were part of a group of persons who were setting off fireworks just after midnight on July 4th, about a mile north of Orondo, which is 26 miles south of Chelan. The fireworks triggered what became a very fast-moving blaze.

A Witness Reported Seeing the People Setting Off the Fireworks

The Douglas County Sheriffs Office says the fire was definitely human-caused. Okhrimchick is facing the following charges, similar to Yakimov:

• "Manslaughter in the First Degree

• Arson in the First Degree

• Malicious Mischief in the First Degree

• Assault in the Third Degree (Six Counts"

What's Behind the Charges?

The assault charges stem from injuries sustained by 3 firefighters who had to jump from their fire truck as flames rapidly approached. The manslaughter charges are for the death of 69-year-old Robert M. Lister of Orondo, who was trying to flee the fire on a side road, but slid his vehicle into a roadside ditch and was overcome and killed. His burned body was found in his vehicle.

The DCSO says similar warrants and charges have been issued for 3 other suspects who were involved in the fireworks and subsequent fire.