Another Suspect Arrested in Connection with Chelan Hills Fatal Fire
September 3rd, we reported an arrest was made in connection with the fatal Chelan Hills Fire that burned numerous buildings, scorched at least 10,000 acres and killed an elderly man.
18-Year-Old Michael Yakimov was located in Kent, WA and arrested on multiple arson and manslaughter as well as assault charges. Now, another suspect is in custody. (arrest image courtesy of the DCSO and US Marshals).
19-Year-Old Located in University Place, Arrested
Mark R. Okhrimchik was located September 17th. in the area west and just south of Tacoma, and arrested by US Marshals without incident.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, both Yakimov and Okhrimchik were part of a group of persons who were setting off fireworks just after midnight on July 4th, about a mile north of Orondo, which is 26 miles south of Chelan. The fireworks triggered what became a very fast-moving blaze.
A Witness Reported Seeing the People Setting Off the Fireworks
The Douglas County Sheriffs Office says the fire was definitely human-caused. Okhrimchick is facing the following charges, similar to Yakimov:
• "Manslaughter in the First Degree