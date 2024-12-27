Another Airline Stowaway, This One Began at SeaTac

The TSA and SeaTac authorities continue to investigate the stowaway who got onboard a Delta Airlines flight preparing to leave Seattle. A similar incident happened in New York in November.

The person was on board as the plane was moving away from the tarmac

The flight was headed to Honolulu from Seattle on Tuesday. Delta flight 487 was leaving the departure area and taxiing when the unticketed passenger was discovered, according to MyNorthwest.com.

Port of Seattle Police said the person was removed from the aircraft and it continued on its way after it was searched and checked over by security personnel. PSD said they used surveillance cameras to locate the person, and learned they had ducked into a restroom. They were located and arrested (outside the bathroom).

According to Perry Cooper of the Port of Seattle (via MyNorthwest.com):

"Further investigation revealed the unticketed person managed to get through a TSA security checkpoint at the Seattle-Tacoma International (Sea-Tac) Airport on Monday without a boarding pass but was properly screened, Cooper stated. He said the individual was then able to get through to the loading bridge without a scanned ticket at the gate."

The flight was delayed a total of 2 hours and 15 minutes before departing to Hawaii. A similar incident occurred on the East Coast recently, when a woman flew from New York to Paris without a ticket.

Sources say that woman got past security by hiding with airliner personnel and a flight crew through a special entry. She was able to get through and was not asked to show a ticket. She was able to get past the agent, but it was not discovered until the plane was in the air.

She was met by French law enforcement officers and detained when the plane landed in Paris. SeaTac officials said they will be working with Police and the TSA to determine what went wrong to allow the passenger on the Delta flight.