At the end of September, Starbucks announced they were, by the end of the year, going to close 250 of what they called underperforming coffee outlets and stores.

Now we have a clearer picture

Starbucks Will Close Another Five Stores in WA State

A WA state WARN alert from Employment Security has laid out more details, 51 workers will be gone between the end of November and December 4.

Five stores between Seattle, Redmond, Vancouver and Spokane will shut down.

Starbucks Says Workers Will get Severence

Workers will either get severence or have the opportunity to transfer to other stores that are nearby or within their city. It's part of their Back to Starbucks plan to regain market share, reinvigorate the company and improve service.

Previous information released by the coffee giant indicated specific locations and numbers stores, including several that were unionized under the Starbucks Workers United umbrella. 700 of their estimated 18,000 stores were unionized.

So Far, southeastern WA has been Unaffected

It is likely more cuts and reorganizations will happen between now and December 31st. So far the Tri-Cities and most of Eastern WA (except Spokane) have been untouched.