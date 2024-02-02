Another 2.2 Million Teslas Recalled Due to Warning Light Issue

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles are being recalled due to the warning light fonts on the dash being too small.

Cars will be recalled for modifications

According to CNN:

“Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash,” according to the agency’s notice."

Tesla says it is not aware of any crashes or issues stemming from this issue. Font size refers to the size of the letters and numbers displayed. Tesla says no physical modifications will be required, just software download.

According to CNN, the models covered include:

"The models that are covered include the newly released Cybertruck pickup, the Model X and Model Y SUV up to and including the current 2024 model year, and the Model S and Model 3 sedan up to and including the 2023 model year."

Experts say this recall is significantly less 'impactful' than the recent December recall concerning the automaker's Autopilot self-drive system, which the NHTSA claimed contributed to a number of crashes, some of them significant.

