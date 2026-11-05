It's likely the biggest animal neglect and cruelty case in Okanogan County in years, it not all time.

Deputies and Animal Control Find Dead, Decomposing Cows, Calf, Dogs and More

The investigations began after a report October 8th from an animal rescue worker who had stopped by a property at the northern edge of Brewster WA, along Highway 97. The worker reported seeing multiple emaciated dogs, horses and goats. The worker was there to deliver some animal food.

They also noted their living conditions were unsuitable. The animal rescue group said in the next two weeks, they continued to work with the property owner to try to improve the conditions, even performing some free exams on the larger animals.

A Return Visit Found More Neglect

After an October 23rd return visit to the area, workers noticed the two horses were no longer there. Due to the condition of the other animals, and the owner's refusal to surrender them, an OCSO search warrant was served. Officers found 8 dead animals, including four horses, 2 dogs, a cow, and calf, and numerous chickens. Most of them were in various stages of decomposition.

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48 other animals including goats, more dogs and a donkey were seized and transported from the property.

More Horses Located Elsewhere.

November 2nd, Deputies served warrants at another property off Highway 173 near Brewster and found the 2 missing horses. The OCSO said the case is still open and being investigated, no word yet of what charges the land owners could be facing.