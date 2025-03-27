American Medical Response Suspends More Services in WA State

Getty Images

The WA  Employment  Security Department has issued a WARN Alert, or Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification, for American Medical Response job losses.

  35 jobs will be eliminated

AMR, who was sold in 2018 to become a subsidiary of Global Medical Response, has announced another shutdown of services  in WA state.

Since the beginning of 2023, AMR has ceased operations in Pierce County, Grant County but continues to operate in Pasco, Spokane, King County, and Yakima.

However, the company is shutting  down its ambulance service in Chehalis and Centralia with 35 jobs going away.

The closures have been attributed to staffing shortages, rising labor costs, and low government reimbursements among a number of reasons. However, some closures have been offset by added services in other states.

AMR operates in 40 US states and the District of Columbia. No detailed specifics were given about the Centralia and Chehalis layoffs.

Any company in WA who employs 100 or more persons overall must  report layoffs, closure or other job losses.

