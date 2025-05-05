Especially these days, price matters. Will it win for Amazon's Slate Auto cybertruck?

Amazon's Slate Auto offering now taking orders.

Over the last week or so, a new, more traditional-looking cybertruck is getting ready to debut.

Amazon and Jeff Bezos are behind Slate Auto, who is taking orders now for their new Slate truck, which they say will be priced as as low as $20K. In fact, for as low as $50 on their website, you can reserve one.

However, in tiny print on the website, the $20K price is what's expected after potential Federal rebates, which could be in jeopardy. Sources say the price without the Federal incentive (tax break) would be just over $27K.

By comparison, a Tesla Cybertruck will run you just over $69K. The Slate Auto vehicle has an expected range of 150 miles, with an optional beefier power pack, up to 240. It's maximum payload will be about 1,400 lbs. and the maximum speed is 90 MPH.

But if you order one, you will have to wait. The expected delivery window for consumers will not begin until near the end, or fall, of 2026.

