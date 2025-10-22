Amazon’s New ‘Super’ AI Glasses for Drivers Makes Its Debut

Imagine being able to see map directions, scan packages, even process deliveries and acknowledge them--all through glasses.

Amazon debuts its new super glasses for delivery drivers

Geekwire is reporting that Amazon has launched a new device to help delivery drivers be more efficient, and in the company's opinion, safer.

Their new augmented reality glasses allow all these functions to take place, but they emphasize that the package scanning and delivery notifications and receipts only work when the vehicle is stopped. The glasses were developed with input from hundreds of delivery drivers, with the goal to make their jobs more efficient.

The glasses can also provide turn-by-turn directions displayed on the lenses. And, the lenses can be adjusted to fit drivers' prescriptions, to prevent any potential vision issues.

However, some say the pushing of these tech boundaries brings into question just how hard drivers are being pushed. The cameras will allow for more monitoring of their activities, namely, how fast and efficient they are. Given some of the issues Amazon has had with warehouse and fulfillment centers getting in trouble over labor laws concerning breaks and conditions, this could raise questions.

The glasses also provide sensors that can pick up on potential on-site issues, for example, a test video released by Amazon shows a training driver who gets an alert on their glasses about a "dog on the property" which could affect porch delivery.

The glasses are currently attached by a wire to a small 'computer' pack the driver wears on their vest.

According to Geekwire:

"The glasses are also designed to support prescription and transitional lenses. Amazon says future versions could provide real-time alerts for hazards, like pets in the yard, or notify a driver if they are about to drop a package at the wrong address."

The glasses are being tested by hundreds of drivers nationwide, and the company says significant testing will continue before a full nationwide operational rollout. Amazon has not given af irm date as to when this would be in full operation.