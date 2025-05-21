Perhaps AI being useful?

Amazon set to debut a new shopping tool

Imagine you're tooling through your Amazon account, and there's a voice telling you about specials and products you might be interested in?

Geekwire is reporting Amazon is set to debut its new AI-generated 'shopping expert', which will analyze product details, consumer interests and feedback.

On your Amazon account, there will be a button labeled Hear the Highlights. According to Geekwire:

"The feature uses large language models to generate scripts, according to Amazon, translating content from Amazon and elsewhere on the web into short audio clips"

Amazon officials say these shopping 'experts' are like having a group of friends who talk about products, services, new products, and more. Whereas humans compare their experiences with products, good or bad, this will be an AI version of that.

Mehta said these new features are already available on select products to what Geekwire says is a select subset of US consumers. Look for it to likely expand much more soon.

