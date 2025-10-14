Amazon’s 2025 Holiday Hiring to Match Combined Total of 2023-24.

The total number of workers Amazon is looking to hire for temporary holiday duty will likely equal the 2023 and 2024 totals combined.

Amazon looking to boost numbers

Amazon says they are looking for a variety of workers for the holidays, and while some are holiday and seasonal, there will also be some full-time opportunities.

According to information released by Amazon Sandy Gordon, VP of Global Operations and Employee Experience:

"This year, we're hiring for 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions throughout our fulfillment and transportation network across the U.S. Regular full- and part-time employees earn an average of $23 per hour with benefits, and seasonal employees can earn an average wage of over $19 per hour."

Roles and information will be posted, said officials beginning in October and into December. Some of the positions they are looking to fill include:

fulfillment center associate

sortation center associate

distribution center associate

XL warehouse associate

grocery warehouse associate

Amazon Air associate

various Amazon grocery associate positions

customer service associates, and more.

Seasonal workers start at around $19-per-hour, and $23-per hour for regular and part-time workers.