Amazon to Close All Fresh, and Go Grocery In-Store Locations-Including Seattle

After a five-year run Amazon will be closing all 57 Amazon Fresh in-store grocery outlets, and the 15 remaining Amazon Go locations.

Amazon will continue delivery via its Fresh Program

According to business reports and Geekwire, say it's like a full-circle cycle on Jeff Bezo's vision.

The stores were successful, but one business observer and expert, who's a former Amazon executive, says these in-store brick-and-mortar outlets went against the DNA of the company.

Brittain Ladd who was a supply chain consultant for the company from 2014 through 2017, said Amazon's strength and core is efficiency and tech, not real-world customer experiences. He said the company succeeds at optimizing logistics and building systems, but not creating what he called warm, inviting experiences for consumers.

He humorously described the experience of going into an Amazon Go store by saying "this is what happens when the world ends and only robots are left."

Amazon will continue to build on its Fresh delivery business, now available in 2,300 US cities. Amazon will retain control and operations of its only in-store grocery vendor, Whole Foods, which is bought in 2017.