Amazon Tests Automated Warehouse Fullfillment Center (VIDEO)

According to Geekwire, Amazon is testing a new concept, a fully automated warehouse that's attached to a Whole Foods Center. (This YouTube video is courtesy of Amazon via Geekwire).

The concept is being worked on

Geekwire and CNBC are reporting the project involves a fully robotic automated warehouse that allows customers to place orders via their App, while they're shopping at Whole Foods, and then pick them up on the way out.

The consumers can order items from Amazon's website and even its Amazon Fresh grocery site.

According to CNBC:

(Amazon) ..."showed a mockup of what the completed facility will look like. A small automated warehouse would be bolted onto a Whole Foods store, where robots fetch and ferry items like socks, soda bottles or tennis rackets and place them into bags for pickup by the shopper.

The arrangement would allow shoppers to buy staple goods from brands that aren’t carried at Whole Foods markets like Pepsi soda and Kellogg’s cereal, and tap into Amazon’s vast online catalog of items."

Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion dollars.. Officials did not specify if the project is to create convenience for consumers and to increase Amazon's presence in the grocery foods market, or if the automation is a hedge against ever-rising employment costs--including minimum wage.