Amazon Slashes 2,200 Jobs, T-Mobile 400, in WA State

Amazon says it will jettison another 2,198 workers by late April, the bulk of them from engineering and product management.

Amazon Not the Only Cuts, T-Mobile Slashes 400

The areas where Amazon is trimming include are core product and engineering, they're also letting go business intelligence, sales, marketing and other workers, according to Geekwire and a WARN Alert from the WA State Employment Security Department.

Post-pandemic 'bloat' (overhiring) is blamed for many of the reductions, but since last October, Amazon has slashed 30,000 globally, and 4,500 of those are in WA State.

Get our free mobile app

There are rumblings in the tech world about pullbacks by some experts, who point to recent large reductions by Expedia, Microsoft and Meta. In 2025, Seattle lost a total of 12,900 jobs across all sectors, according to Geekwire. The Puget Sound Regional Council says finishing with a net loss of jobs for the year has not happened since 2009.

The Amazon cuts are mostly in Seattle and Bellevue, 1 remote worker in Pasco is being let go, along with 118 other remote workers scattered around the four corners of the state. However, workers have until April 28th to apply for lateral openings elsewhere within the company, and if successful, will remain employed.

T-Mobile Drops Another 400

Meanwhile cellphone and internet giant T-Mobile slashed another 400 jobs, mostly in corporate management. They include analysts, engineers, directors and managers. 210 are senior or director-level workers. Company officials said facilities are not closing down, but managers are being reduced, and some workers will find they will be helping to share the duties of those who were let go.

Some East Wenatchee data center workers are among the cuts. Over the last 12 months, T-Mobile's stock is down nearly 20 percent, according to business experts and Geekwire.