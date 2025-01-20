Amazon Says Some Drone Deliveries Paused, OR Crashes Not Related

Amazon says the voluntary temporary pausing of some drone deliveries in Texas and Arizona are not related to a pair of crashes near Pendleton, OR

The company says software updates are the reason

According to Geekwire, the company says it's making changes to its software that operates the drones.

Last May, Amazon announced it was expanding its use of drones after the FAA allowed operations to extend beyond the visual range of drone operators.

According to Geekwire:

“We’re currently in the process of making software changes to the drone and will be voluntarily pausing our commercial operations on Friday, Jan. 17,” said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson, in a statement to GeekWire. “Our services will resume once these updates are completed and approved by the FAA.”

Stephenson added, “The incident that occurred at our Pendleton, OR facility in Dec. 2024 is not the primary reason for our voluntary operational pause."

Amazon has confirmed 2 MK30 drones crashes near Pendleton, and one caught fire on the ground.

Geekwire continued:

"Stephenson described safety and compliance as a top priority, and said the drone is “designed to safely respond to unknown events in a known way, and the overall architecture of the drone has performed as expected.”

Get our free mobile app

The company first unveiled the plan to begin using drones to deliver packages a decade ago.