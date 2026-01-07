Amazon Rolls Out New Ring Lot Security Camera Trailer

This device will join an already crowded field, but Amazon says there are features that they believe it will put them ahead.

Amazon has owned Ring since 2018

Geekwire reports Amazon has entered the parking lot mobile security trailer arena, with the new Ring Mobile Security Trailer.

You've probably seen the large, boxy trailers with a tall 15-20 pole with a blue security light in parking lots around the region. These are digital mobile camera units that provide security for lots, construction zones and more. They have video and lighting, and the footage can be retrieved for investigation purposes.

According to Geekwire, the Amazon unit has some advantages company officials say will give it an edge:

(it is)..."designed to be an alternative to the heavy-duty rigs often seen at industrial sites. It uses a 360-degree camera with 4k resolution, which the company says ensures high-definition visibility without blind spots."

The system costs about $5,000 and runs with online power or battery backup, or can run on solar due to panels. It's the latest part of Ring's Jobsite Security package, designed to provide all kinds of security for businesses. This image courtesy of Ring shows the new system (artist's rendering).

Ring Amazon security trailer--ring.com Ring Amazon security trailer--ring.com loading...

Another advantage said Amazon officials, is the system's camera provides 360 coverage of the area, with no blind spots.