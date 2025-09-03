Amazon Prime to ‘Outsiders’- Time to Get Your Own Membership

If you 'rely' on someone who has Amazon Prime for some free deliveries, that's about to change.

Prime Invitee ends October 1st.

Amazon Family, which launched in 2015, allows a Prime member to share their benefits and digital content with one other adult in the household and up to 4 children, also in the same home.

However, the Prime Invitee program is going to end soon. This program allows that Prime member to offer free delivery to one person outside their household.

The program will be phased out, gradually, and Amazon says the benefits will only be shared among those who live in the household.

Geekwire reports invitees who live outside the home will be invited to get their own Prime membership.