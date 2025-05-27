Amazon Plus GrubHub Now Filling Up Consumers-Free Delivery?

The pilot program began in 2022, but now has been expanded.

Amazon Prime plus GrubHub Plus

Amazon now reports its collaboration with GrubHub+ (plus) has saved consumers an average of $300 a year.

A few years ago, GrubHub and Amazon combined forces, offering GrubHub Plus to Amazon Prime customers. GH Plus is their subscription service that offers free delivery, lower service fees, and exclusive food deals. After the pilot program, it was expanded.

Now, Amazon has released figures showing the average Prime-GH Plus consumer saves, since its expansion, over $1 billion in waived delivery fees have been saved globally.

GrubHub+ itself costs $120 annually, but when combined with Amazon Prime, it's offered free. Amazon says consumers can sign up for the GrubHub Plus in their Prime Account.

