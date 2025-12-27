Amazon recently showed off some major experiments they are making to substitute plastic wrapping and packaging with paper. According to Geekwire, whose YouTube video shows some of the processes. Amazon is even using paper in place of plastic in some wrapping machines to see how it works. (video courtesy of Geekwire via YouTube)

Amazon has not placed a timetable on the process, but greatly hopes to remove plastic from the process, for environmental and recycling reasons. According to Geekwire:

"Another technology uses repurposed machines that formerly made plastic bags, swapping in paper. One of the upsides to the solution is fulfillment centers are already built to fit the devices, so the machines just need to be retrofit to handle and seal paper edges instead of plastic."

Amazon is also working with many vendors to ship their products in their original boxes. They say it doesn't make any sense to ship a blender in a box 2x its original size. The plan would also utilize paper bags and paper filler, instead of the bubble wrap or plastic used for many years.

But we did have one question...what happens if the paper packaging-box etc. gets wet, and there's no plastic wrapping to protect it?