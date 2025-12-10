Move Over Instacart, Is Amazon In Your Rear-View Mirror?

Amazon is pursuing Instacart with its greatly expanded perishable same-day home delivery food service.

Amazon has now expanded it to over 2,300 communities

Instacart has grown from its 2012 launch into a multi-billion- dollar delivery service, and now Amazon is challenging it.

Geekwire reports Amazon has expanded the same-day delivery, and says it shows great promise. Instacart charges around $3.99 for orders over $35, there are some fees and other costs, for example, higher for alcohol. Instacart membership customers get no charges, and lowered associated fees.

With Amazon, Prime members get free deliveries on orders over $25, for less than, It's $2.99. Non-Prime members pay $12.99. According to Geekwire:

"Since this summer, Amazon has expanded the fresh grocery selection available for same-day delivery by more than 30%, including offerings from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Grocery, the company’s new private brand, which now includes over 1,000 items, with most priced under $5."

Amazon plans to expand the service more in 2026. Instacart is currently available in 1,4,000 cities in the US and Canada.