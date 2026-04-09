Amazon Flex is a program that allows people to work for the company as a delivery driver, but often for less hours, and using their own rig. You see them around your community, usually in some sort of van, with a yellow "delivery" logo or lettering on the side.

The vast majority of them are hard working, earnest folks who perform as well as regular fulltime drivers. But, there's always a few that don't--as is any business.

Pierce County Flex Driver Facing Multiple Felony Theft Charges

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office has released information about an April 5th arrest of a woman who was working as a Flex, who allegedly stole hundreds of packages.

Deputies Tipped Off by Neighbor who Noticed Piles of Boxes

The PCSO says someone called them to report seeing massive stacks of Amazon boxes and envelopes scattered behind their neighbor's garage. When Deputies arrived, they found the contraband. The woman, whose name was not released, apparently got paid for her deliveries, but then would mark the package as "undeliverable." Instead of returning them to the fulfillment center per protocol, she kept them.

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Deputies said they confirmed a total of $12,000 worth of materials at the woman's home, but another $8K was not able to be located. The search for those packages continues, according to Officials.

Now the woman is facing multiple felony counts, and the case continues to be investigated.