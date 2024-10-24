Amazon, Energy NW Partner for Nuclear Powered Data Centers

As Amazon continues to expand and develop AI as well, their need for larger data centers grows. Now, they're teaming up with Energy Northwest in an effort to explore Small Modular Reactor technology.

SMRs could also help overall NW Power Grid in the future

Amazon is hoping to find ways to utilize these 'tiny' nuclear reactors to power their data centers in Morrow and Umatilla Counties. SMRs can deliver tremendous amounts of energy, according to Amazon, the units planned for these centers would deliver enough electricity to power over 770,000 homes, which according to OPB, is more than all the homes in Morrow, Umatilla Counties, and the Tri-Cities area combined.

There are four such planned SMRs on Amazon's timetable, and they're teaming up with Energy NW to try to make that happen. It's part of Amazon's goal to be carbon free by 2040, and to do so, with fast-rising energy demands for tech, they will need a reliable source.

Amazon officials say the global need for energy to power digital and data-related projects will double in the next few decades.

There's a lot of development of SMRs in Eastern WA as well. However, according to OBP, some members of the Walla Walla Tribe are against SMR technology and anti-nuclear in general.

But, in their complaints and opposition, they don't offer viable, comparable ideas for power alternatives as opposed to SMR tech.