Amazon Pulls the Rip Chord on Downtown Seattle Headquarters

Over the last few years, Amazon has abandoned nearly 1 million square-feet of office building space in Seattle. Now, they're leaving their 'original' headquarters.

Amazon to Vacate Denny Triangle Area

Amazon has slowed some of its perceived exit from WA state, is focusing on moving many of its operations across Lake Washington to Bellevue.

According to Fox 13 Seattle TV, a new study from The Internationalist shows 67 percent of Seattle-area businesses describe their financial condition as worse now than during the pandemic. The study, using data from 136 responding businesses, also indicates 71 percent are seeing fewer customers than in the past.

Crime, high rents, increased Business and Occupation Taxes, have created a record-high 34.7 percent vacancy rate in the city.

Now Amazon leaving their headquarters

Geekwire is reporting the building used since 2014 for the company's home base will soon be empty. Amazon did not say how many people work there, or the timetable for the move, but they did not renew their lease for the 7 story structure in Denny Triangle.

Amazon employs a total of near 50,000 workers in the city. By contrast, they are expanding more operations in Bellevue.

Seattle's Vacancy Rate Soars

The business climate in Seattle is sliding downward, new data shows the downtown business and office vacancy rate is now at 34.7 percent, the highest in the city's history. CBRE data shows Seattle lost over 257K feet of occupied office space in the 4th quarter of last year.

Some of the major businesses who've moved out of Seattle either as their headquarters or large retail outfits include Nike, The North Face, Vans, Saks, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Lululemon.