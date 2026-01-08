Would You Play A Round With Amazon’s New Golf Ball?

According to NW golf pros, the ball would be good for those who lose a lot of balls.

Amazon debuts its new golf ball

Geekwire reports they purchased some in November online, and decided to see how they performed.

Most of us are used to hearing the names Titleist, or Taylormade, but now these Amazon "Core Soft" balls are hitting the market.

Most 'regular' balls cost anywhere from $30 to $50 a box (12) or more. The Amazon balls are $15.99. They're referred to as private label balls by the company.

During a test round with some course pros in the Seattle area, the Evergreen Golf Club, the seasoned players found the new balls didn't fly nearly as far as the Titleist or Taylormades. One pro said they were like hitting a "marshmallow." And, they said when it comes to skilled players who can really manipulate the ball, the new Amazon models could be harder to play on the greens.

However, the experts said the balls were very durable, with no scratches or slits in them after the test. And, they said these new Core Soft balls would be great for players who "lose a lot of balls."

According to Geekwire:

"The balls have a 4.5-star rating from nearly 600 reviews on Amazon. It’s not clear where Amazon’s balls are manufactured. Shiels said they are supplied by the same company behind Costco’s Kirkland Signature balls.

Amazon’s golf balls are USGA-approved, meaning they can be used during competitions. The balls are currently listed as out of stock on Amazon’s site, but will be available again in early 2026."