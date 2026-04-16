You could almost joke that Amazon is becoming like Starbucks, with a data center on every other corner?

Morrow County Officials Approve Amazon Plan Near Airport

Amazon continues to expand their data center projects, as their need for digital space grows.

Morrow County Officials have formally approved the plan to build the sprawling 816,000 square foot facility just east of the airfield. This image shows the approximate area it will be located at.

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According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, four buildings would make up the facility, and it would include a 7,260-foot industrial water building. The water is needed for cooling systems, as these massive servers require a lot of cooling. Some residents and 'rural' community advocates, who questioned the effect it would have on birds.

Amazon countered by saying they are working with the FAA and other entities to ensure the facility will not negatively affect the wildlife or airport operations.

Amazon already has a nearby data center in Morrow County and is reportedly working on buying 500 acres at the the Wallula Gap Business Park in the Port of Walla Walla.

The total number of Amazon centers in Morrow County is at 7.

What Exactly Is a Data Center?

We hear so much about data centers, but what exactly are they? Many of us store data from our phones and computers in the Cloud. We get too much information to store on our phone, so we upload it. A data center stores, protects and preserves that data. And they also help power the internet.

Think of them as if your phone was the size of a football field, when it comes to the brain, and of course, the bigger the brain, the faster the computer or internet will operate.