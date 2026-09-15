Since 2004, a North Carolina company had flown thousands of Amazon packages, until the September 6th fatal crash in Miami Labor Day Weekend.

Amazon Cuts ties with 21 Air

Multiple sources are reporting in the wake of the FAA and NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) investigations into the crash that killed five workers in a van that was hit by a 21 Air Boeing 767, Amazon has suspended its relationship.

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The cargo plane, carrying packages of contact lenses, apparently came in too fast for its approach at Miami International Airport, touched down, then careened at least 1,300 feet past the end of the runway.

Five Workers in a Van were Struck and Killed

It struck multiple vehicles and a few structures beyond the airfield. Five workers who were in an airplane cleaning company van were killed.

According to reports, for over 2 minutes the pilot and flight crew were warned about excessive approaching speed by the Miami Tower, and according to the investigation, the pilot/crew did not acknowledge receiving the warnings. Investigators said the pilot likely had plenty of time to apply power, pull up, and do another go around to land.

However, the investigation also revealed one of the pilots did indicate it appeared they were coming in too fast, later,(after the tower warnings) and the plane touched down well past the point it was supposed to. Officials say a tailwind might have also pushed the plane a bit.

Amazon Released a Statement

According to the AP, an Amazon Spokesman released a statement that read in part:

“After the tragic incident last weekend, we’ve spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances, and we’ve decided to pause our operations with 21 Air, the operator of Flight 7598."

Sources close to the scene say Amazon has severed its ties with the carrier, who also worked with DHL. It is unclear if DHL will continue its relationship with 21 Air. The company leases 18 airplanes from Amazon and DHL for transport purposes.

The investigation continues.