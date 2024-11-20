Amazon Aims for Even More Home &#8216;Control&#8217; With New Echo 21

Amazon Aims for Even More Home ‘Control’ With New Echo 21

Amazon has revealed a newer, bigger way to organize your home.

The New Echo 21 device has a 21-inch screen

 According to Geekwire, the new Amazon Echo 21 home organizer has bigger screen than the Echo 15,  and even more ways to organize your home. According to Geekwire:

"The company announced the release Wednesday of the Echo Show 21 ($399), a 21-inch device that nearly doubles the field of view from the original Echo Show 15. With 1080p resolution, it has 65% more zoom capability than the original."

It has built-in Fire TV and is Alexa enabled. It can control lights, switches, household organization, shopping lists and more. It also has reportedly more sound quality. The 21-inch screen makes it the biggest digital home organization model on the market.

A check of Amazon.com shows its already available to consumers. Now, if only it could sweep and mop the floor...

