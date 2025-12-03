Move Over Dominos–Amazon Testing 30 Minute Delivery Service in Seattle

Many years ago, until an unfortunate car crash and lawsuit scuttled the practice, Dominos used to promise 30 minute or less delivery. Now, Amazon is trying it.

Amazon's 30-min delivery being tested in Seattle and Philadelphia

Amazon Now is a new service is reaching customers in certain test neighborhoods are being informed they can look for the 30 minute delivery option for household items and groceries. Prime members can get discounted deliveries for $3.99 and $13.99 for non members and there are what's called "small basket" orders for $1.99.

According to Geekwire:

"Amazon Now covers a wide range of items that people tend to need quickly — including milk, eggs, fresh produce, toothpaste, cosmetics, pet treats, diapers, paper products, electronics, seasonal items, and over-the-counter medicines, plus snacks like chips and dips."

To ensure the 30-minute window is feasible, Amazon is setting up small specialized facilities designed to quickly respond to consumers. They have not set a timetable when the service will be rolled out corporate-wide. This is an attempt to build off of a previously canceled service called Amazon Today. However, it was shelved after Flex drivers often left facilities for delivery with just one or two items.

Amazon says the service will operate 24-7, much like a convenience store.