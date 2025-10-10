Turning Point USA to Serve Up ‘Alternative’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

Not long after controversial pop-rapper Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl Halftime Show, now Turning Point USA plans an 'alternative.'

Turning Point USA is the organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk

Half the US was scratching their heads when Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime show for Super Bowl LX. The singer has won some Grammy Awards and has set some streaming records online, but hardly represents any majority of Americans musical tastes.

Adding fuel to the controversial fire, during his monologue on Saturday Night Live recently, he said if people want to understand his show coming up, they need to learn Spanish. He's a product of Jay-Z's Roc. Inc. who has presented the last six Super Bowl halftime shows--which is why America and the world have not seen any country, rock or middle-of-the road entertainers.

The New York Post says Bunny's choice has not sat well with a lot of NFL Fans. He also has expressed concerns and alleged 'fears' about ICE, refusing to book any dates for his latest tour. He has referred to ICE as "sons of bitches" in various profanity-laced tirades against ICE and us immigration laws.

Now, Turning Point USA has announced they will present an alternative during what would be halftime of the game.

The All-American Halftime Show will announce its lineup of artists at a later date, but Turning Point has confirmed it will happen. According to the NW Post:

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show,” the organization wrote in an announcement on X. “Performers and event details coming soon.”

Criticism has been levied against the NFL for its rapidly-expanding slate of international games, which began a few years ago in London, and now include Ireland, Brazil and multiple cities in Germany. The NFL is seeking its international footprint, but the selection of a controversial singer like Bunny has met with pushback.