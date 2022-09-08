Alleged Thief Steals More Towel from Planet Fitnes, Took a CAR!

Suspect leaving in stolen car (KPD) Suspect leaving in stolen car (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police say the alleged theft occurred September 3rd, last Saturday, now they're seeking this guy.

Car thief accused of stealing a car from Planet Fitness parking lot.

KPD says this man is being sought in connection with him taking a customer's car from the parking lot of the gym, located on Columbia Center Boulevard. The time of the theft was not revealed, but Kennewick Police are hoping someone can help ID or have a tip to locate him. This is the guy pictured before he allegedly got in the car and left.

The floor in the photo is clearly the interior of the gym.

But it appears this guy took it a step further with someone's car. Anyone who may have information, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.