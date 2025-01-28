Alleged Kidnapping Suspect Captured in Benton City

A suspect is in the Benton County jail following an altercation early Tuesday morning in Benton City

A woman calls 911 to report being held at gunpoint

Around 8:01 AM, the call came in from a home in the 100 block of Babs Ave. in Benton City.

The caller said she was being held at gunpoint, and the male suspect would not let her leave. However, she was able to escape, and find a phone and make the call.

When Deputies arrived the woman was fleeing the residence, she identified the man who was captured by Officers. No other details have been released, the investigation continues.