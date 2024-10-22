All Lind-Ritzville Schools Closed Tuesday Over Social Media Threat

Lind Ritzville HS was closed Tuesday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office and school officials, as was the rest of the District.

The school was closed due to a social media threat

The ACSO and Ritzville Police were made aware of a threat against the school that was posted on SnapChat, it resulted in all Ritzville Schools being closed. According to information released by the Lind-Ritzville Cooperative School District, the threat was received Monday night.

They posted information on their social media alerts to parents and families. The District said the threat made specific references to schools, including names, and times of alleged threats, including the methods used to carry them out.

The District said they take such threats very seriously, and all District schools were closed Tuesday as a precaution. The ACSO and other law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate and try to pinpoint the source of the threat. The efforts include the Ritzville Police Department as well.

The High School houses about 200 students, and is a co-op between the two towns that began a number of years ago. Lind-Ritzville HS is located in Ritzville.