Alert Issued, Benton County Fire Danger High-No Burning

  Benton County Tuesday morning issued a High Fire Danger alert, in effect til further notice.

    Fire Danger curbs residential burning

According to information released by Benton County by way of Benton County Commissioners Communications Coordinator Shayanne Palmus:

 "Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, CRP fields and forest litter, will be difficult to control under windy conditions. Control through direct attack may be difficult but possible and mop-up will be required. PUBLIC OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT PERMITTED with the exception of a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring."

That data also comes from the Benton-Franklin Clean Air Agency.  This designation ranks 3rd out of the 5 fire threat conditions used by the Agency and county officials.

Our temps are expected to be warmer than usual through Tuesday, a little cooler Wednesday, and seasonably dropping into the low 70s by the rest of the week.

