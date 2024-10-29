Alcohol-Fueled Stabbing Suspect Captured in Kennewick

Kennewick Police have apprehended a suspect in a stabbing that took place early Monday morning.

Police were alerted about a stabbing victim at local hospital

Area hospitals and medical facilities report serious injuries to law enforcement especially if they involve weapons such as knives, guns, or others. And, they report if a person's injury appears to be criminally-related.

Early Monday Kennewick Police were notified about a victim who'd been stabbed in the back and was being treated at an area hospital.

After contacting the victim, Police began to search a residence in the 200 block of East 1st Ave., but the suspect had fled the scene.

Officers learned a gathering had been taking place involving alcohol, and that likely led to the assault. Later in the day, Officers got a tip that the suspect, 22-year-old Jorge Rangel, had returned to the location.

As Officers attempted to contact him, he fled on foot, and began jumping fences through yards, but he was eventually captured. He's facing 1st. Degree Assault charges, and resisting arrest charges are pending.