Albertsons, Kroger Delay Merger-Again-Over Pending Lawsuit

According to sources, including Fox Business, the proposed merger of grocery giants Albertson's and Kroger is delayed again.

Merger on hold until a Colorado lawsuit plays out

Colorado was the second state to file a lawsuit seeking to block the merger, and WA State was the first to do so in January of this year. Along with six other states, these suits claim merging Albertson's and Kroger will create a monopoly that will drive down competition in the grocery market.

Company officials countered by saying the merger would allow the pair to offer even more discounts to consumers because of their buying power. In an effort to make the deal go through the two companies agreed to sell nearly 600 of their stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The offer to sell, said officials, was to ensure no stores would close because of the proposed merger.

However, these lawsuits continue as some state Attorneys General claim it would create monopolies. The Federal Trade Commission also has examined the merger since it was first announced in 2022. They also filed a suit as well.

Kroger and Albertson's officials say they look forward to being able to show in court how the merger will benefit consumers. The Colorado suit is expected to be heard or be adjudicated in court in September.