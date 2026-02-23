Alaska Air Scrubs Dozens of Mexico Flights As Widespread Cartel Violence Erupts

Sources say Seattle-based Alaska Air has already canceled at least two dozen flights to certain locations in Mexico, due to widespread cartel violence.

Killing of Major Mexican Drug Lord by Mexican Army Sparks Cartel Violence

Fox News and other sources report Sunday that Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was shot during a raid by Mexican Army forces, who carried out the raid on the elusive drug cartel king with US Intelligence help.

Get our free mobile app

Cervantes, a former police officer, rose to the top of the powerful Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), responsible for much of the fentanyl coming into the US.

Operations were carried out in Tapalpa, in the state of Jalisco, their main center of operations, and where Puerto Vallarta is located near the coast. During the raid, Mexican forces located and seized a number of armored vehicles and rocket launchers capable of bringing down large aircraft.

Killing of Cartel King triggers Violence and Mayhem in Other States

According to Fox 13 in Seattle, Americans in the states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon were told to shelter in place. Authorities report at least 21 highways in these areas and even in the north were blocked, fires and smoke were seen in Puerto Vallarta, and Officials say much of central and western Mexico remain in a state of "Code Red."

Our map in this article shows areas circled in red where the majority of the incidents are taking place. But, it is not confined to those areas.

Violence in Mexico--circled in red-google maps Violence in Mexico--circled in red-google maps loading...

Officials told Fox News cartels are using burning vehicles and other road blocks on highways to slow military and police response. And, authorities reported disturbances and violent incidents at 20 different branches of the state-run Banco del Bienestar bank, scattered across the region.

Some Reports say Highway Issues Happening in Northern States as Well

Of the 44 canceled flights at SeaTac, it is not specifically known how many were to or out of Mexico, but again, Officials did say 24 flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo on Alaska Air were canceled.

Closer to the US Mexican border, some disruptions of highways were reported, along drug trafficking routes.

All US residents in Mexico are advised to shelter in place. This is a developing story, with more information expected.