An early morning argument Tuesday (11-17) led to the owner of a Silverdale, WA air B-B being arrested for assault.

Kitsap County Deputies Responded Around 3:35AM

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Kitsap County--think Bainbridge Island) they were called to the location on NW Nutchatch Way in Silverdale about an argument.

When they arrived, they saw a male, the owner, drop what appeared to be a pistol into some bushes near one of the rooms.

Officers Found Out what Happened

The tail end of some sort of verbal dispute was seen by the Officers, who then questioned the owner and the two victims, and learned he'd pointed the gun and then sprayed them with bear spray.

The two were not seriously hurt but suffered severe tearing up of their eyes, some difficulty breathing and other similarly related issues to tear gas or mace.

Turns Out the Gun Was a Toy--Bear Spray was NOT!

Officers did not say what led to the argument, but learned the gun the owner displayed to the guests was an Airsoft pistol, but very realistic looking. Under newer WA laws, a person can be charged with assault even if the weapon is a toy, because the victim and others do not know it's not real.

The 47-year-old property owner was jailed on suspicion of two counts of felony harrasment and assault. The investigation continues.