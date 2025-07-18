Amazon Web Services Dumps Hundreds of Jobs, AI Makes Impact

According to reports from Amazon, Reuters and Geekwire, the tech giant has announced another wave of layoffs.

Amazon says it's part of reductions in their cloud division

The company says the cuts are not directly due to AI, but part of a broader review which identified areas where they could streamline based on what they said were current priorites.

Amazon spokesman Brad Glasser told Geekwire:

“After a thorough review of our organization, our priorities, and what we need to focus on going forward, we’ve made the difficult business decision to eliminate some roles across particular teams in AWS."

These cuts come on heels of the announcement made in June by CEO Andy Jassy who said AI will fundamentally reshape how the company works. He said over the next few years, AI would reduce the company's workforce.

AWS is the company's most profitable division with $29.3 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

AI is also affecting Disney, Microsoft, and Salesforce, a company that helps business manage marketing, customer interaction, customer service and more.

The role of AI is increasing in US and world business, but while it's useful in certain industries, it's also viewed as a threat to many others. Mike Rowe, the host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, recently spoke with Fox Business, and made this cryptic statement about the threats to white collar workers:

"We've been telling kids for 15 years to code. Well, AI is coming for the coders. They're not coming for the welders."

