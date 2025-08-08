CBP Uncovers Drugs Hidden Inside Child’s Game Bound for London

US Customs and Border Patrol agents discovered a shocking case of drug smuggling in Philadelphia.

Agents find drugs hidden inside a game

July 30th. agents in Philadelphia were examining a package from Atlanta eventually bound for London, when they came across a shocking discovery.

The package manifest said it contained a "boardgame" but underneath it, they found drugs. The box contained the game "5-Second Rule- Jr. Edition," and underneath it agents found a bag with 18 ounces of coke, and another bag with 6.5 ounces of meth.

According to CBP:

"Parcels may be returned to sender if the parcel was undeliverable to the Atlanta address – incorrect or nonexistent address – or not accepted by the address resident. Additionally, drug trafficking organizations may swap the parcel’s contents and post it returned to sender to give the appearance of the parcel being misaddressed."

The investigation continues. CBP says on a daily basis, 1,571 lbs. of illegal drugs, including 78 lbs. of Fentanyl at all US land, sea and air ports of entry.