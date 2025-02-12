After 3 Years of Eluding, 18-Count Sexual Predator Caught in Spokane

A total of 18 counts of sexual felonies await a most wanted sexual predator, after his capture near Spokane.

The man was located and caught in Deer Park just north of Spokane

Several years ago arrest warrants were issued out of Jackson County, Oregon, for 35-year-old Lorenzo Eugene Delgado Martin. He was facing a total of 18 counts, including (according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office):

"13 counts of Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, two counts of Sodomy in the 1st Degree, two counts of Private Indecency, and one count of Sexual Penetration in the 1st Degree."

The counts stem from two then -14-year-old victims, who suffered several years of ongoing abuse by the suspect.

US Marshals, Spokane Deputies, US Customs and Border Patro,l and other law enforcement agents were able to locate Martin, and he was arrested at his residence in Deer Park.

He's now in the Spokane County Jail awaiting being extradited to Oregon.