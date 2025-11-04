If you go to a club or gym, or high school sports events, you're seeing more of these yellow-red boxes onsite. They're potential lifesavers.

AED units now installed in popular Hermiston Parks

AED stands for 'automated external defibrillators,' and over the last few years, thousands of people nationwide have been saved by them.

One of the biggest issues at a sporting event, especially those outdoors, is if a player, athlete, or even a recreational exerciser has a heart-related incident, getting them critical care is vital.

An AED allows someone with little or no medical training to help someone who's in crisis. The electrode pads are attached to the person, the machine can quickly analyze if they are in cardiac arrest, then the machine provides vocal prompts and commands for how to administer (if necessary) an electric shock to help restart or stabilize the victim's heart. Most systems require a 911 call to get the code to unlock the box.

People who have used them or had any training or exposure say every step is guided with the voice commands and precise directions, making it easy for anyone to use. Once the pads are in place, the machine does the rest.

Overall figures are not available, but the National Institutes of Health says annually at least 1,700 people are likely saved nationally by the use of an AED.

Now, thanks to help and grants from Good Shepard Medical Community Health Foundation, the City of Hermiston, Police, and the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, AEDs are now available at the new Pickleball Complex, Funland Playground and the HEROS Sportsplex.

Hoping they will not have to be used, but if the need arises, people's lives will be greatly benefitted by their presence.