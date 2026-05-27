The AED will go down in history as one of the greatest lifesaving tools ever.

Now, another AED has Been Installed in a Widely Used Public Park

The AED, or Automated External Defibrillator, was first developed in the late 1970's, but it took until the early 2000's before they really became utilized on a widespread basis.

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And, it's only been in the last decade or less that they are being installed at many parks, pools, gyms, and other locations where physical activity is present.

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Now, Another AED is Available in Tri Cities

Badget Mtn. Park is heavily used, and the stream of people who hike or run up and down Badger Mountain increases yearly. The City of Richland has now put into operation a fully self-contained AED system.

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You've seen them in gyms, probably your health club. The AED is a simple device, and it comes with written and verbal commands for how to utilize it, in case a person is having cardiac distress, especially if their heart stops.

According to The City, the benefits of the AED station include:

"24/7 Accessibility: The unit is available around the clock, ensuring immediate access during emergencies.

The unit is available around the clock, ensuring immediate access during emergencies. Temperature Control: Built-in climate controls help protect the AED and maintain operational readiness year-round.

Built-in climate controls help protect the AED and maintain operational readiness year-round. Alarm System: Opening the unit activates an alarm to draw attention to the emergency and alert nearby individuals.

Opening the unit activates an alarm to draw attention to the emergency and alert nearby individuals. GPS Monitoring: The SaveStation is equipped with GPS technology that supports monitoring and helps emergency responders locate the device quickly.

The SaveStation is equipped with GPS technology that supports monitoring and helps emergency responders locate the device quickly. User-Friendly Instructions: Clear visual and voice-guided instructions assist users through the AED process, even without prior training."

The key to the AED is its simplicity. While CPR is still a VERY useful and often livesaving tool, many people--even those who've passed a CPR class--sometimes panic or are not 'ready' if they have to suddenly utilize their skills. An AED is simple, effective and NO training is required.